Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann's avatar
Ann
10h

I don't watch TV at all for 6 years.Love from Milton Ontario Canada

Reply
Share
Julia's avatar
Julia
7h

I thought all the different flags were signaling the acquiescence of the Central, South America’s and Canada to the New North American States. Not a fan, still, Bad Bunny did say “God Bless America” at the end.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture