Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Journey Of A Light Traveler's avatar
Journey Of A Light Traveler
20h

Pretty sure you already know this. When you described the vertigo and energy drain, the emf from the landing pad threw off the spin speeds of your MerKaBa and triple hologram. You needed a reset. Looks like you fixed it on your own. This also happens when we’re getting a new aspect of ourselves descending into our vehicle/consciousness.

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Amanda's avatar
Amanda
1d

You ain’t kidding, Mark! It just doesn’t get any weirder!!! I love you!!! Thank you for embracing the nuttiness!!!

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