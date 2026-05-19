The Weirdness Continues…
Mornin' Campers!
So, in the last few days I witnessed a car try and run me over, then avoid me, all in a split second, then the divining rods went crazy in what looked to me like a UFO landing patch in a field which then led to outrageous exhaustion and light language codes coming in! All in a days work :-)
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Pretty sure you already know this. When you described the vertigo and energy drain, the emf from the landing pad threw off the spin speeds of your MerKaBa and triple hologram. You needed a reset. Looks like you fixed it on your own. This also happens when we’re getting a new aspect of ourselves descending into our vehicle/consciousness.
You ain’t kidding, Mark! It just doesn’t get any weirder!!! I love you!!! Thank you for embracing the nuttiness!!!