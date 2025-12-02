Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"This is Absolutely Fucking Huge"

Mark Sexton and Ian Clayton have produced evidence of genocide that MUST be shared. This is why and how to do it...
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Dec 02, 2025

There is now damning evidence available that proves the British Government via Operation Talla were running a genocidal operation called “covid19” against the British people produced by https://x.com/EthicalApproach and https://x.com/xpcbirmingham

This is now out there and is not going away.

Go here and share this immediately: https://x.com/EthicalApproach/status/1995375254152073237


Source: https://x.com/EthicalApproach/status/1995718432705106194

To help save lives and bring the criminals to justice you must look at the information and share it everywhere you can.

It’s up to us. Those that wilfully do not do this are either cowards or part of the operation. It’s that simple.

Here is the evidence link. Share. Download. Print off: https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/evidence_file_supplemental_to_correspondence_18112025.pdf

Use this site to download videos from X and share on other social media accounts to maximum traction: https://ssstwitter.com/en-12 or this one:

https://twittervideodownloader.com/

Share my original x post here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1995766523395236271

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Mark Attwood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture