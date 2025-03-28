Playback speed
5

Time to Put Your Balls in the Water!

I am joined by my water-lovin' friends Hans and Pieter from the Netherlands to discuss the incredible power of what I call ChiBalls
Mark Attwood
Mar 28, 2025
5
Transcript

Hans and Pieter came into my life about a year ago and their love of pure, clean, structured water along with their knowledge is totally contagious and inspiring.

These are the guys that got me and Gary mixing somatids into our paint for the walls of our healing centre at Live5DHealth.

If you want to get some chiballs for yourself, or some QELBY powder for your paint, go here: https://tmas.tv/chiballs use code ATTWOOD1 for a 10% discount.

The Water Swirl has enabled us to create incredible water for our members at Live5DHealth. Take a look:

If you want to get more information about the Water Swirl system we had installed at Live5DHealth and the full range of Hans and Pieter’s products, go here: https://tmas.tv/dragonfly use code ATTWOOD1 for a 10% discount.

Mark Attwood
Mark Attwood
