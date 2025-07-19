Share it with anyone you think needs to hear it? The Epstein-related events of the past two weeks have been extraordinary and a testing time for many. To me, it’s all part of an historic and Biblical plan and the events of the past 24 hours seem to be revealing that plan in real time…
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hey Mark,
Thanks for offering that free class for sovereignty a while back. I signed up but couldn’t finish it, too much pain, too much survival. Yet, I saw the heart in it. Just wanted to say I appreciated it.
I’ve followed your work and your amazing poetry. Some of it hits me deep, some of it shakes me, but it’s honest. That matters.
I’m still struggling to keep a roof over my head, and I finished my memoir. It’s raw. Not cleaned up for applause. Just what I lived. I also started something called World Art Window, to help artists like me who’ve been overlooked too long.
I don’t know what this message will do. But I’m here, showing up. No mask, no filters.
I’m in New Orleans and it’s been very difficult finding alignment as well as the damn political division and with my pain I’ve isolated, knowing my energy was heavy from an accident that threw me in retirement way before I was mentally ready.
My Substack’s here if you ever want to peek:
@Leslie963041
—Leslie
A voice of reason and calm,thank you, I don’t believe Trump will let those 8 million children down!!