Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie's avatar
Leslie
14h

Hey Mark,

Thanks for offering that free class for sovereignty a while back. I signed up but couldn’t finish it, too much pain, too much survival. Yet, I saw the heart in it. Just wanted to say I appreciated it.

I’ve followed your work and your amazing poetry. Some of it hits me deep, some of it shakes me, but it’s honest. That matters.

I’m still struggling to keep a roof over my head, and I finished my memoir. It’s raw. Not cleaned up for applause. Just what I lived. I also started something called World Art Window, to help artists like me who’ve been overlooked too long.

I don’t know what this message will do. But I’m here, showing up. No mask, no filters.

I’m in New Orleans and it’s been very difficult finding alignment as well as the damn political division and with my pain I’ve isolated, knowing my energy was heavy from an accident that threw me in retirement way before I was mentally ready.

My Substack’s here if you ever want to peek:

@Leslie963041

—Leslie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sally's avatar
Sally
13h

A voice of reason and calm,thank you, I don’t believe Trump will let those 8 million children down!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture