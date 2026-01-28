Trump and the EBS (Emergency Broadcast System) with the Truth Bear
Very interesting EBS "glitch" on Fox News yesterday...I had my own EBS experience in the States in 2022...is it incoming or hopium?
Also, how the Tavistock Institute forged minds via its predictive programming through comedy and all TV for that matter.
Stay frosty!
More here
Tavistock programming:
Officially howling at your statement of the "Galactic channel" bull!🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😵💫😂😵💫😂😂
After a couple of "go-rounds" of listening to it, the complete "circle-jerk of hopium", and as you said what I call "let's all get complacent and sing koom-by-yaaaah" to get through this upside-inversion world we live in...😳🤔...
I just gave it name and called it "big-pharma" for the emotions😳😁...
Just another day in paradise...🔥