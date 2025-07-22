Trump calls out Obama for Treason 22nd July 2025
I think we're in the final Act of the Hero's Journey at last.
What with the White House literally proving Q is real and COVID vaccines just being taken off the childhood vaccine schedule in the US, how can the news that a sitting President has called out Barack Obama for TREASON not good?
At last truth is coming out. Been waiting a very long time. Sent it to all people I know who think I have been losing it. Thank you Mark, you have been amazing but most of all I thank God and all those he has chosen to do this brave courageous work. Trump and the good guys. Already one has texted me ‘you were right all along’ God bless you.
And God Bless You and your Family Mark Attwood my Brother! Back in the 90s I had this heavy feeling of doom and that’s because that energy of doom was in the air. Thank God it fell apart. It felt as if a black chopper would land in my neighborhood and take us all away, which was the plan. I remember back in the 80s where I used to live a huge military chopper landed in a field a little over a quarter mile from my house, which was in the country and about 20 or so troops piled out! Perhaps training for the big show? But now I look forward to the Love and Respect and Technology coming into commonality, as it has been hidden so very long. I was born in 1950 and have studied the Star People since grade school, Edgar Cayce since I was 15 and studied with I digenous Elders. All this in preparation for now. I’m so very Thankful to be here to help all I can. And to add to my list of preparing for now was logging onto a dude named Mark Attwood since you first came on line! And as you’ve so Beautifully Stated Brother Mark, I /WE SEE YOU! And as a passed on Indigenous Elder/Teacher/Medicine Man/Scolar/Friend named Tlakaelel Stated: “IT IS BETTER FOR ONE PERSON TO WORK FOR PEACE THAN AN ARMY OF A MILLION TO FIGHT FOR PEACE”. We have our work cut out for us and I say, AHO! DaveyJO in Pennsylvania