Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Nick's avatar
Nick
1d

Mark I have written to you before to ask about a God Wins Baseball hat we ordered for my Xmas present. It has not arrived and you have taken our money. My partner has contacted you three times and you haven't replied. Come on mate what about some common decency. Can you please respond and let me know what is going on, or at least offer a refund. Not impressed mate!

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Carmel Jane's avatar
Carmel Jane
19h

Happy Birthday dear Mark! Artemis (Diana) is the Greek Goddess of the Moon (and Hunting)!

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