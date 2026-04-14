Trump Depicts Himself as Christ?
Wassagoingonhere?
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Mark I have written to you before to ask about a God Wins Baseball hat we ordered for my Xmas present. It has not arrived and you have taken our money. My partner has contacted you three times and you haven't replied. Come on mate what about some common decency. Can you please respond and let me know what is going on, or at least offer a refund. Not impressed mate!
Happy Birthday dear Mark! Artemis (Diana) is the Greek Goddess of the Moon (and Hunting)!