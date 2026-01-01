Trump just posted WHAT about 9/11?
The spiritual war just went up a notch...
It’s coming folks, it’s coming.
When you look at this post on Truth Social there is no denying the truth about 9/11 is on it’s way! https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115810938895873142
This year is going to be wild .
Stay grounded good folk .
Happy 2026 .💕
I think we're closer to the boom, boom, boom day mentioned?