Trump Posted WHAT about Vaccines??

It’s gone crazy on the web. Thank God.

He renamed the Dept of Defence to the Dept of WAR because we are in a war.

Against Satan.

When the people realise that we have been poisoned all along, when they realise our children have been used to feed a vast network of Satanic pedovores, when they realise their whole life has been a lie...

Well, we're nearly there.

God's had enough, and so have we.

Funnily enough, when I took this screenshot, the video had 1776 views :-)

