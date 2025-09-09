Trump Posted WHAT about Vaccines??

This is the post on Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115169661443239054
It’s gone crazy on the web. Thank God.
He renamed the Dept of Defence to the Dept of WAR because we are in a war.
Against Satan.
When the people realise that we have been poisoned all along, when they realise our children have been used to feed a vast network of Satanic pedovores, when they realise their whole life has been a lie...
Well, we're nearly there.
God's had enough, and so have we.
Funnily enough, when I took this screenshot, the video had 1776 views :-)
