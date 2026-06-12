Trump Pulls The Rug Under Everyone's Feet Again! Iran War Over?
Mornin' Campers! The Mark Attwood Show
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End of Iran war:
Jordan Crowder's post about Disclosure Day:
146k migrant missing kids found:
Decline is a choice:
That red thing on my shirt? Magnets:
I biught some HANDMADE barefoot sandals by an amazing Irishwoman, Francesca, in Spain yesterday, and she sells them online if you want some for yourself:
You can get yours here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Wildsoletribe
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Who wants a bet the war isn’t over?
Thank you mark for another great podcast, hope your having a great holiday.