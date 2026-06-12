Follow the White House on X here: https://x.com/WhiteHouse



End of Iran war:



Jordan Crowder's post about Disclosure Day:



146k migrant missing kids found:



Decline is a choice:



That red thing on my shirt? Magnets:

I biught some HANDMADE barefoot sandals by an amazing Irishwoman, Francesca, in Spain yesterday, and she sells them online if you want some for yourself:

You can get yours here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Wildsoletribe



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

Daily updates on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

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