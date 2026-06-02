Trump Says "Sssshh" to the Black Pilled Chirpers?
Or Are The Birds Singing? Mornin' Campers!
The White House post from June 2nd:
My post on walking through a dream we've already had:
Of course, I forgot to mention that Q said “when does a bird sing?”. Santa Surfing covers that here:
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Ok…something very “weird” or VERY enlightening happened🤔😳..yesterday I went through all of the influencers in the “truther” & spiritual community and disconnected from 98% of them..just wasn’t adding up with where I’m at🥴..and there it is..where “you’re” at! It’s like walking across the river and each and everyone is like a stone you need to cross, but you keep moving to the next one to get to the other side. So I went through some geopolitical questions to myself (muscle testing ect.) and came up with completely different answers😳..& then it hit me..I believed I moved to another “timeline” of “truths”🤔😁…WOW! Some of this is now starting to make sense, but the big “wow” is how & why people are viewing and “inner-standing” current events is based on where their “attention” is at🤓😳..if it’s truly that simple, I feel like I’ve been behind the back of the classroom for awhile🙄🥴😁..
Thank you, Mark. Enjoy your holiday!