Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Stephen Atkins
11h

Ive just asked AI how big a helium balloon would need to be to carry a man / alien shaped effigy made of airmail envelope window film roughly formed into a 6' high freaky shape - rattan style. That'd look ace dont you think? Like that jellyfish craft over the Iran airbase. I might do it -put a blue LED in it too. 😱😚

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Stephen Atkins's avatar
Stephen Atkins
11h

Good evening , I'll watch this ... Just watching Ancient Alibobs! Looking forward to my bedtime story. The JFK / RFK / NDA is out too apparently.

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