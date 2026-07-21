Trump WAIVES UFO NDAs: Disclosure or Blue Beam?
Evening Campers!
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Ive just asked AI how big a helium balloon would need to be to carry a man / alien shaped effigy made of airmail envelope window film roughly formed into a 6' high freaky shape - rattan style. That'd look ace dont you think? Like that jellyfish craft over the Iran airbase. I might do it -put a blue LED in it too. 😱😚
Good evening , I'll watch this ... Just watching Ancient Alibobs! Looking forward to my bedtime story. The JFK / RFK / NDA is out too apparently.