Look out for our first episode on "the Healing Hotel" channel (and please subscribe) here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiVA9r-R-wJG2DgFhVu0nw



Come to our upcoming events here:

Laura Eisenhower: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/laura-eisenhower-live-in-ireland



Charlotte Emily Rose: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/charlotte-emily-rose-well-being-live-at-frybrook-house



German New Medicine Workshop with Danny Carroll: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/german-new-medicine-workshop-with-danny-carroll

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