Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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OptOutLovely's avatar
OptOutLovely
3h

(Youtube wouldn't allow this comment on your YT video.)

Regarding POTUS comment about 8/9 yrs. .. I find it interesting that he announced that the same week that this 👇RICO case relating to election fraud was awarded by a jury of the people. Reparation for RICO is 3 x times the fraud so that would be 3 terms (12years) for POTUS. If he was in fact in power during bidens termvthat would leave 8 compensation years?

The other outcome of this fase is it extended the statute of limitations for RICO cases to 10 yrs. (Ruh Roh Fauci).

Are there any Q posts re RICO?

https://miamiindependent.com/politics/2026/05/05/when-the-money-laundering-bridge-crossed-itself-the-rivera-verdict-the-actblue-boston-filing-and-the-23-year-continuing-enterprise/

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Kate's avatar
Kate
15m

Great podcast!!! Your children are extremely lucky to call you their father🌹🌅🎉

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