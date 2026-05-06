Trumps 8/9 More Years in Office? The BEES & "Long COVID" Trending/RFKJr
Mornin' Campers!
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Regarding POTUS comment about 8/9 yrs. .. I find it interesting that he announced that the same week that this 👇RICO case relating to election fraud was awarded by a jury of the people. Reparation for RICO is 3 x times the fraud so that would be 3 terms (12years) for POTUS. If he was in fact in power during bidens termvthat would leave 8 compensation years?
The other outcome of this fase is it extended the statute of limitations for RICO cases to 10 yrs. (Ruh Roh Fauci).
Are there any Q posts re RICO?
https://miamiindependent.com/politics/2026/05/05/when-the-money-laundering-bridge-crossed-itself-the-rivera-verdict-the-actblue-boston-filing-and-the-23-year-continuing-enterprise/
Great podcast!!! Your children are extremely lucky to call you their father🌹🌅🎉