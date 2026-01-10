Trump's Advanced Military Technology? What Does He Mean? Mornin' Campers!
This Venezuelan guard testimony highlights the technology being used by the US Military that Trump keeps referring to, but what does it mean for us?
I have my own experiences of this technology, not at the blunt end, and I think it's all part of the disclosure. I am not a fan of violence of any kind, but I think this situation we are in is demanding of some because of the nature of the war we are in.
Here's the Juan O'Savin post I am referring to:
I think this is all pointing to the technology that’s been used to clear the DUMBs underground against monstrosities most of us couldn’t imagine.
What do you think?
