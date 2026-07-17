Trump's Election Fraud Speech - Is This the END of Politics?Mornin' Campers!Mark AttwoodJul 17, 20263623ShareWatch the full speech here: The White House@WhiteHousePresident Trump Delivers an Address to the Nation, Jul. 16, 2026 https://t.co/GHD5LO2HIa1:01 AM · Jul 17, 2026 · 447K Views1.33K Replies · 3.27K Reposts · 9.76K LikesShareMark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe3623SharePrevious
🤔...if the NWO (parasites) have taken over...I would not be seeing (& have been) for more than 8 months the most glorious, beautiful sky's ever!🌅🌤️..natural beauty isn't in "their" playbook😳😵💫🥴😁
Thank you mark for another great podcast, I too believe it is God's plan, I have believed it for a long time 6 yrs of research is a long time I became a truther when as they say the shit hit the fan 😀