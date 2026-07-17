Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Kate's avatar
Kate
5h

🤔...if the NWO (parasites) have taken over...I would not be seeing (& have been) for more than 8 months the most glorious, beautiful sky's ever!🌅🌤️..natural beauty isn't in "their" playbook😳😵‍💫🥴😁

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
7h

Thank you mark for another great podcast, I too believe it is God's plan, I have believed it for a long time 6 yrs of research is a long time I became a truther when as they say the shit hit the fan 😀

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