Truthstream and Me by the Lake

Scott and Joe from the excellent Truthstream podcast have been with us for a week here in Ireland from America since they participated in the Rebels Across the Pond event, and they’ve had a great time hanging out and healing with us at Live5DHealth.

The morning started with another visitor, Leaf, posting this incredible photo of what is unmistakably not just a cloud right over Lough Key, which is the lake near Live5DHealth.com HQ in Boyle.

In this video, with the castle in the background, we cover a lot of stuff that affects all of us, with specific references to Alisteir Crowley, WB Yeats, The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, UFOs, the UFO Society of Ireland, John Dee, Lord Mountbatten, the sinking of the Spanish Armada, and more.

Later on, Joe gave us an impromptu performance at dinner:

Follow the Truthstream Boys here: https://linktr.ee/truthstream