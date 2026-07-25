Two Amazing LIVE Events Coming Up in Ireland
Tickets are limited and need to be confirmed before 7th August.
Laura Eisenhower in Ireland for the first time LIVE 1st/2nd September at Frybrook House. Tickets and details here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/laura-eisenhower-live-in-ireland
Charlotte Emily Rose also LIVE at Frybrook House. Details here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/charlotte-emily-rose-well-being-live-at-frybrook-house
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