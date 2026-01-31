Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Hal's avatar
Sean Hal
2h

Just bought 2 bottles and a bottle of magnesium,sleep so well now .

Also the iodine removed a lump on my back ,very grateful.

Thank you all so much .🥰

Reply
Share
Debbie JC's avatar
Debbie JC
6h

Nice ❤️

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture