Two Facts About Donald Trump Most People Forget
And a bit more thrown in about the Project for the New American Century and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, for good measure
Just a couple of things to remember…
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
100% with you Mark on all those points. White hats in control. We have been blessed to live through and witness these times. # GodWins #WWG1WGA ☘️ 🌹
Great! You're correct 💯 nobody else mentioned it! 😔 Nor him broadcasting, "I'm on a mission from God!" on public TV. Merry Christmas! 🎄⛄🎁🌟