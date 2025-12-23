Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Rogers's avatar
John Rogers
1d

100% with you Mark on all those points. White hats in control. We have been blessed to live through and witness these times. # GodWins #WWG1WGA ☘️ 🌹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1d

Great! You're correct 💯 nobody else mentioned it! 😔 Nor him broadcasting, "I'm on a mission from God!" on public TV. Merry Christmas! 🎄⛄🎁🌟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture