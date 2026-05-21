Digby is currently making a powerful film about DigitalID. If you’d like to find out more and support his work, go here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fund-this-is-digital-id-documentary

Some of the links referred to in this show:

US Government disclosure link:

https://www.war.gov/ufo/



Trumps statement https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116539593510480846



Jesse Waters



Read the Book of Enoch:





Which Book of Enoch? https://x.com/search?q=book%20of%20enoch%20summarised&src=typed_query



Pastors told to prepare:





It’s a distraction from the Epstein Files and there’s no “alien” tech. Thomas Sheridan:

Rep. Lauren Boebert says the answers to the UFO files may already be in the Old Testament, pointing to fallen angels and the Nephilim.

Dr Michio Kaku

Nazi ufos

All videos released so far:

Also

Anna Pauline luna posting Musk on transhuman eyesight

Posted pic of seraphim/ezekials wheel/ ophanim



Chuck Schumer!

Nephilim humans

Humanoid in area 51 with feline characteristics