UFO Disclosure So Far...
Mark Attwood & Digby Furneaux (20th May 2026) on where we're at with the whole alien thang...
Digby is currently making a powerful film about DigitalID. If you’d like to find out more and support his work, go here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fund-this-is-digital-id-documentary
Some of the links referred to in this show:
US Government disclosure link:
https://www.war.gov/ufo/
Trumps statement https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116539593510480846
Jesse Waters
Read the Book of Enoch:
Which Book of Enoch? https://x.com/search?q=book%20of%20enoch%20summarised&src=typed_query
Pastors told to prepare:
It’s a distraction from the Epstein Files and there’s no “alien” tech. Thomas Sheridan:
Rep. Lauren Boebert says the answers to the UFO files may already be in the Old Testament, pointing to fallen angels and the Nephilim.
Dr Michio Kaku
Nazi ufos
All videos released so far:
Also
Anna Pauline luna posting Musk on transhuman eyesight
Posted pic of seraphim/ezekials wheel/ ophanim
Chuck Schumer!
Nephilim humans
Humanoid in area 51 with feline characteristics
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Thanks for making the compilation of background info you've posted here Mark.