Regular viewers will know that I live in Boyle, Roscommon, in Ireland - a mystical place which was once home to The UFO Society of Ireland.

In December, Eamonn Ansbro out out a message that UFOs were going to appear at a certain time down at Lough Key, the location of thousands of sightings here.

Eamon has a track record for this. The automated space telescope he installed 25 years ago has recorded over 40,000 sightings over the years, about 18 of which are irrefutable.

So, of course, I decided to go an see what the fuss was about…

Here’s my last interview with Eamonn..

And here’s my favourite UFO film in case you missed it:

Happy 2026!