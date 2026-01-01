UFO Hunting in the West of Ireland
A little adventure from December following the advice from our local astronomer Eamonn Anbsro that UFOs were going to appear at a certain time...
Regular viewers will know that I live in Boyle, Roscommon, in Ireland - a mystical place which was once home to The UFO Society of Ireland.
In December, Eamonn Ansbro out out a message that UFOs were going to appear at a certain time down at Lough Key, the location of thousands of sightings here.
Eamon has a track record for this. The automated space telescope he installed 25 years ago has recorded over 40,000 sightings over the years, about 18 of which are irrefutable.
So, of course, I decided to go an see what the fuss was about…
Here’s my last interview with Eamonn..
And here’s my favourite UFO film in case you missed it:
Happy 2026!
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Happy New Year!🙏🏽❤️
Happy New Year to you all 🙏🕊️♥️xxx.