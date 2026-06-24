UFOs at Brazil v Scotland today? More Strange 17-ness!
Mornin' Campers!
The Andy Burnham 17 links:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2480531102453967&vanity=jack.maclean.372&http_ref=eyJ0cyI6MTc4MjI3ODMxMTAwMCwiciI6IiJ9
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Thanks Mark. Remember Michael Talbot’s book from 1990s The Holographic Universe. Interesting…adds on to simulacra.
Interesting Mark, Paul Wallace is working with the gentleman you mentioned, who translated the Bible, on a new book. They recently did an interview together and both concur paraphrasing that the “God” described in the bible are more than one and are not the true God of all there , was and all there is and all there ever will be. And this explains violence which is apparent in large parts of the Old Testament. They say the bible is more of an historical account and if read in that way makes more sense.
This to me seems to add credence to what Alobar Jones has been saying and doing interviewing these deities, who seem to have been contracted by beings outside our world to keep humanity in a subjugated state of control.
Also, if we tie in some of the material remote viewers have being getting about what happens when we die, although subjective, highly likely if we go to the light as we will keep recycling into the matrix also run by AI, to keep providing the energy to sustain it. Maybe our awakening is to see this game for what it “truly” is, identify the bad players, more than the elite, and become the warriors we truly are and kick their ball out of the park. What if Alobar is spot on and because it seems so far fetched we are making ourselves small again. We maybe the warriors the universe is waiting for.
Love you Mark, the sun is doing you some good, looking good, Jan ✨💛✨