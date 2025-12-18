I’m used to things being blocked in the post, but this one takes the biscuit - it got returned at least three times for some unknown reason. I finally had to get it sent to Northern Ireland and drive two hours to pick it up.

Why am I excited about it? Because it offers a massive frequency range and because of it’s low price point.

I love my Spooky2, but the Healflux is not only portable but about 10% of the price.

I’ll do a proper review as soon as I can. For more info or to get your own go here: https://tmas.tv/healflux

The Healflux device generates pure Sine Wave frequencies as sound & PEMF between 0.01 - 100,000Hz that are more powerful than any phone or app for:



Sound Healing

PEMF Healing (no sound)

Deeper Meditation

Improved Sleep

Imprinting frequencies on to objects

Includes:



Frequency Device



Protective Hard Case



USB-C Power Cable



Manual



Ebook with 2,500+ Frequencies



