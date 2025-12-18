Unboxing my new frequency healing device
I've never done and unboxing before, but I've been waiting three months for this device, and I'm excited for what it offers us...
I’m used to things being blocked in the post, but this one takes the biscuit - it got returned at least three times for some unknown reason. I finally had to get it sent to Northern Ireland and drive two hours to pick it up.
Why am I excited about it? Because it offers a massive frequency range and because of it’s low price point.
I love my Spooky2, but the Healflux is not only portable but about 10% of the price.
I’ll do a proper review as soon as I can. For more info or to get your own go here: https://tmas.tv/healflux
Get our frequency-infused Magnesium and Iodine here: https://live5dhealth.com/shop
The Healflux device generates pure Sine Wave frequencies as sound & PEMF between 0.01 - 100,000Hz that are more powerful than any phone or app for:
Sound Healing
PEMF Healing (no sound)
Deeper Meditation
Improved Sleep
Imprinting frequencies on to objects
Includes:
Frequency Device
Protective Hard Case
USB-C Power Cable
Manual
Ebook with 2,500+ Frequencies
More details here: https://tmas.tv/healflux
For information on the Spooky2 I mentioned: https://tmas.tv/spooky2rife
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Mark.
Have you heard of or listened to any of Sabrina Wallace information. I happened to come across it through a friend and then found Chris Crutchfield who also looked at her work and is in my opinion easier to listen to about the subject.
It's got me curious about all the frequency devices on offer and the patches. Could be a 80% correct and 20% lie to sound convincing 🤔 would love to hear your opinion on the subject as I value your experience.
Hi Mark, I also have Spooky2 I have 4 generators and 4 remote attachments. I have found it
wonderful and use it for others in need. It is great for pain and manages those with diabetes
parasites and a range of other issues.
Good luck with the instructions........ Love you
Jae