Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunflower's avatar
Sunflower
2d

Hi Mark.

Have you heard of or listened to any of Sabrina Wallace information. I happened to come across it through a friend and then found Chris Crutchfield who also looked at her work and is in my opinion easier to listen to about the subject.

It's got me curious about all the frequency devices on offer and the patches. Could be a 80% correct and 20% lie to sound convincing 🤔 would love to hear your opinion on the subject as I value your experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jesmae Tunnell's avatar
Jesmae Tunnell
2d

Hi Mark, I also have Spooky2 I have 4 generators and 4 remote attachments. I have found it

wonderful and use it for others in need. It is great for pain and manages those with diabetes

parasites and a range of other issues.

Good luck with the instructions........ Love you

Jae

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture