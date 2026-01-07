Uri Geller, Donald Trump, Greenland, Lamb Island & Mind Control! Mornin' Campers 7th Jan 2026
The spoon-bending Israeli Uri Geller has offered his Scottish Island to Donald Trump in case he decides to "take" Greenland off Denmark...and it's not as mad as it sounds (well, not to me)
Joachim Bartoll on mind control colours: https://bartoll.se/2022/03/blue-and-yellow-in-psy-ops/
Uri Geller's Lamb Island post:
AJ Roberts on Executive Orders:
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God Bless you too Mark. I love the views of Lough Key from the top of what is called by some the cold War tower x
I don't know what it is about you Brits, but I absolutely love how you brush off the conspiracy theory attacks when you "tongue in cheek" call yourself a "...nutter!"
Great morning belly laugh🥰😁✋!!