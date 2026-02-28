US Strikes Iran
What's Really Going On?
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Every bad thing that has happened to Iran since the end of WW2, the wars, the dictators, the oppression, the invasions, the Mullahs, has all been orchestrated and manipulated by City of London, using their private military force, the U.S.
All because Iran kicked British Petroleum out of Iranian oil fields after WW2. So City of London, the financial headquarters of the Evil, had the U.S. overthrow that Iranian government and gave Iraq everything it needed to invade Iran. Forcing decades of war and oppression onto the Iranian people.
British Petroleum is coming for Iranian oil. And when the Iranians started building weapons, Trump imposed sanctions on them.
And when they persisted Trump bombed them.
Larry Johnson did a good outline titled:
"Iran Does Not Hate Americans… But it Has Legitimate Reasons to Do So"
https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/iran-does-not-hate-americans-but?
Take the heat but keep the faith. Get the popcorn and keep enjoying the show as Israel's being saved for last. WWG1WGA The Best is yet to come # GodWins