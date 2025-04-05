Playback speed
Utterly Life-Changing Elixir That Gives Me the Energy of a Teenager

It's taken me months to get this information together for you because it's Pure Gold!
Mark Attwood
Apr 05, 2025
That should say “More energy than a teenager” :-)

I am joined again by Richard Cumbers who previously came on my show to discuss the power of the Pain Genie device we now employ regularly in Live5DHealth to great effect on our clients.

In this episode, he joins me from Portugal to discuss something I have been using for over a year now: Aloha 7.

Richard makes this product by hand. We have commissioned him to make 1000 bottles and it’s taken months to get them.

Get Aloha 7 exclusively here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/aloha-7-6-month-supply

For a better look at the Lightbulb test (it was this test that made me want the product in the first place):

You can watch the previous Pain Genie episode here: https://rumble.com/v577gyl-the-pain-genie-from-russia-with-love-16th-july-2024.html

Get on my email list here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

