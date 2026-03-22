My life improved beyond recognition after that treatment.

With all of us experiencing on-going trauma and trapped emotions, I thought it was a good time to get her back on the show to share her 50+ years experience as a holistic healer with us all and to do some Body Code work with me so you can all see what it's about and how it works. We also do a spot of dowsing!



To get your own session with Julie or her son Simeon, go here: httsp://tmas.tv/bodycode



Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist

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