Watch me RELEASE Trapped Emotions Live with Julie Reed
Regular subscribers will know that the wonderful Julie Reed facilitated my most powerful healing three years ago when she released my prenatal trauma which led me to not being able to move for 2 days!
My life improved beyond recognition after that treatment.
With all of us experiencing on-going trauma and trapped emotions, I thought it was a good time to get her back on the show to share her 50+ years experience as a holistic healer with us all and to do some Body Code work with me so you can all see what it's about and how it works. We also do a spot of dowsing!
To get your own session with Julie or her son Simeon, go here: httsp://tmas.tv/bodycode
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
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I my early teens my father was trapped underground following a mine disaster.A few days later he was rescued and when I went with my mother to visit him at the makeshift treatment centre I froze unable to enter the door. This bothered me for years until I learned the Emotion Code several years ago . 50 + years on I discovered Emotional Code book and tried it. Overjoyed was the trapped emotion I released successfully . My nervous system was overwhelmed with joy and I think I would have passed out or behaved erratically. Thanks for this great video!
I’ve been thinking aobut having a session but was confused aobut the diff in the 3 types of code sessions…many thanks for this video explaining this! Much appreciated! Julie seems very tuned in…I’m in the states but assume since she dowses etc, she can do over a zoom anywhere. I tried the link you had for her and it doesn’t go anywhere. I got online with body code and couldn’t find her listed in Ireland so wanted to see if I could get better info.