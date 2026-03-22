Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Louise Campbell's avatar
Louise Campbell
2h

I my early teens my father was trapped underground following a mine disaster.A few days later he was rescued and when I went with my mother to visit him at the makeshift treatment centre I froze unable to enter the door. This bothered me for years until I learned the Emotion Code several years ago . 50 + years on I discovered Emotional Code book and tried it. Overjoyed was the trapped emotion I released successfully . My nervous system was overwhelmed with joy and I think I would have passed out or behaved erratically. Thanks for this great video!

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Julie Voboril's avatar
Julie Voboril
4h

I’ve been thinking aobut having a session but was confused aobut the diff in the 3 types of code sessions…many thanks for this video explaining this! Much appreciated! Julie seems very tuned in…I’m in the states but assume since she dowses etc, she can do over a zoom anywhere. I tried the link you had for her and it doesn’t go anywhere. I got online with body code and couldn’t find her listed in Ireland so wanted to see if I could get better info.

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