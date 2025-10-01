Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Watching Donald Trump today: Multiple references to 17/Q...admitting he was 46 as well as 45 and 47...bankrupting Pfizer in front of their faces..invisible submarines...

...October, here we come!
Mark Attwood
Oct 01, 2025
Transcript

Original post on x: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1973104984804761724

