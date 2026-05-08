Water Powered Engine Successfully Tested in Ireland on James Conways Farm?
Very exciting developments happening in Ireland right on my doorstep...
Share the news here:
Watch it here: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122135787045024581&id=61580737449627&rdid=P5BFyA9sOlpxEhOG#
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Better watch their backs!
No meeting with 'investors'. Once the parasite hears of it gimps will be sent.