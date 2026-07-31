Water! The Secret Health Weapon from "Austria's Tesla" that Hardly Anyone Knows About
It's taken me 4+ years to get this video done!
Jeremy Jones brings 40 years holistic healing expertise to the table to explain why he's evangelical about a particular type of water that I've been using personally for over 4 years now but have never discussed on the show before.
To find out more go here: https://tmas.tv/granderwater
You can read the book Jeremy referenced "On the Track of Water's Secret" here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-PbAK1ms1WtvOmXTwcI9GddRiCOP_rUX/view
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