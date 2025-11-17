“We are Reframing Mythos”
I am joined by Raeline Brady in Melbourne for a fantastic conversation about what is coming up for all of us...
Meet the amazing Raeline Brady - “We are Reframing Mythos”.
From 3I/Atlas, Lemuria, Atlantis, ancient sites, dragons and dragon lines, light language, the oceanic grids, gridwork, the 12 temples/arcs, the founder races - this chat has it all as we lead up to December 19th - everything that is coming up is for our own evolution.
