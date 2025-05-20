Source: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1924731796161249334

This is why I spent most of my early school years stood in the corridor after being sent out of class.

I realised it was a game and only knuckled down to get the O levels I needed to join the RAF.

It’s why I set up a school in Marrakech with the intention of unschooling my kids. It wasn’t 100% successful, but it was a step in the right direction.

It’s why I have said to my kids when I’ve dropped them off at school in Ireland “Have a great day in prison. Question everything, including this, and remember everything they are teaching you is bullshit”

It’s why I told my 17 year old son he didn’t need to finish school and he should follow his dreams instead.

His dream was to be a sailor.

Within months he was one of the youngest to compete (and win in his category) the round Ireland yacht race and at 20 is working in one of the most illustrious yachts in the world, with zero debt and a CV to die for).

“Schools” should have nothing to do with Governments.

Schools should teach meditation, about hunting, about making useful things, about how to make money without a job, about following dreams…

They should let kids choose the lessons they want to learn. They should encourage excellence. They should not have uniforms. They should encourage playtime. They should be less than 3 hours a day. They should teach the value of family. The should teach about the sacredness of sex instead of how to masturbate.

Current school systems are utterly wrong on every level and the whole system needs to end immediately.

Go watch Ken Robinson on “ Do schools kill creativity”.

Read Charlotte Izerbyt’s “ The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America”.

Go read John Taylor Gatto’s books.

Go read “School - No Place For Children: A Wake-Up Call” by David Adelman.

Do something.

Our kids and our future are down to us.