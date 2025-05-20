Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Linda
11h

When we lived in Cornwall in the 90's there was a school just over the border in Devon called The Small School. They had to do a few gcse's but the rest of the curriculum was based on life skills, they cleaned the rooms, they all had to cook the meals and clear up afterwards, they had a garden and a shop in the village where their produce was sold. They also did drama, arts, music....it was an amazing place. It was set up by Satish Kumar who started up Resurgence magazine (not sure of it and his credentials now!). We also homeschooled our kids, but that is not the answer for a lot of families. My dream is for us as a society to create hubs where all generations can get together, the older ones sharing their skills, talents and knowledge and having the joy of being around young people and feeling useful and still part of society.

denise ward
2h

I love the way students are taught in the Kin School in Russia. Classes consist of various age groups. They are categorized according to subject, which is the way it should be. The students learn to keep the place clean, to cook, dance instruction, martial arts, along with the usual biology, science, math, etc. Imagine the schools being open till midnight and children and adults can attend at the times that suit them for the subjects that suit them. No need for much admin either as it can all be done via computer - computers at the front desk enroll students and teachers. If there is at least one teacher for a particular subject, and one student for it, then a classroom is allocated. Schools would be hubs of activity without the cold, dank prison atmosphere they are today.

