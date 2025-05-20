Source: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1924731796161249334
This is why I spent most of my early school years stood in the corridor after being sent out of class.
I realised it was a game and only knuckled down to get the O levels I needed to join the RAF.
It’s why I set up a school in Marrakech with the intention of unschooling my kids. It wasn’t 100% successful, but it was a step in the right direction.
It’s why I have said to my kids when I’ve dropped them off at school in Ireland “Have a great day in prison. Question everything, including this, and remember everything they are teaching you is bullshit”
It’s why I told my 17 year old son he didn’t need to finish school and he should follow his dreams instead.
His dream was to be a sailor.
Within months he was one of the youngest to compete (and win in his category) the round Ireland yacht race and at 20 is working in one of the most illustrious yachts in the world, with zero debt and a CV to die for).
“Schools” should have nothing to do with Governments.
Schools should teach meditation, about hunting, about making useful things, about how to make money without a job, about following dreams…
They should let kids choose the lessons they want to learn. They should encourage excellence. They should not have uniforms. They should encourage playtime. They should be less than 3 hours a day. They should teach the value of family. The should teach about the sacredness of sex instead of how to masturbate.
Current school systems are utterly wrong on every level and the whole system needs to end immediately.
Go watch Ken Robinson on “ Do schools kill creativity”.
Read Charlotte Izerbyt’s “ The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America”.
Go read John Taylor Gatto’s books.
Go read “School - No Place For Children: A Wake-Up Call” by David Adelman.
Do something.
Our kids and our future are down to us.
When we lived in Cornwall in the 90's there was a school just over the border in Devon called The Small School. They had to do a few gcse's but the rest of the curriculum was based on life skills, they cleaned the rooms, they all had to cook the meals and clear up afterwards, they had a garden and a shop in the village where their produce was sold. They also did drama, arts, music....it was an amazing place. It was set up by Satish Kumar who started up Resurgence magazine (not sure of it and his credentials now!). We also homeschooled our kids, but that is not the answer for a lot of families. My dream is for us as a society to create hubs where all generations can get together, the older ones sharing their skills, talents and knowledge and having the joy of being around young people and feeling useful and still part of society.
I love the way students are taught in the Kin School in Russia. Classes consist of various age groups. They are categorized according to subject, which is the way it should be. The students learn to keep the place clean, to cook, dance instruction, martial arts, along with the usual biology, science, math, etc. Imagine the schools being open till midnight and children and adults can attend at the times that suit them for the subjects that suit them. No need for much admin either as it can all be done via computer - computers at the front desk enroll students and teachers. If there is at least one teacher for a particular subject, and one student for it, then a classroom is allocated. Schools would be hubs of activity without the cold, dank prison atmosphere they are today.