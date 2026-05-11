Welcome to the Jake Rosmarin School of ActingCentral casting, much?Mark AttwoodMay 11, 202611ShareFeel free to share the X version: Mark Attwood@MarkAttwoodWelcome to the Jake Rosmarin School of Acting 11:43 AM · May 11, 2026 · 126 Views1 Reply · 2 Reposts · 7 Likesand here’s the master himself: Dr Dave Cartland BMedSc MBChB Ex-MRCGP@CartlandDavidJake Rosmarin, was also pushing the Covid jabs during Covid what’s the chances. 10:54 AM · May 11, 2026 · 3.55K Views21 Replies · 114 Reposts · 256 LikesGet the 2nd Edition of my book “God Wins” here:USUKAUSIRELANDMark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe11SharePrevious
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