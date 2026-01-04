Well, 2026 Has Started With a Bang, Hasn't It?
Venezuela is just the beginning. I'm not sleeping though
Are you?
Lovely early morning chat! No one is sleeping! But that's ok too! Your calm and cheerful talks make my day better. Thanks Mark, your the best!
Well, you're not the only one who can't sleep at nights. It seems to be contageous, or may even be a 'virus'... The energies and frequencies are rising fast and the light is gaining in force, so maybe we don't need so much sleep anymore? Anyway, Happy New Year to you and all in this thread