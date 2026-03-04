Well, that was unexpected...
My live chat about Q with Charles Foxtrot was supposed to be a 1-hour Q and A, but it evolved into a 2hr 17m epic with the arrival of Alexander Quinn
A simple plan for a one hour show turned into “three blokes down the pub getting very deep” that even in the middle of it I knew was deeply healing for everyone involved. If you missed it, here ‘tis:
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Absolutely wonderful; so love Alexander being on your show Mark🥰
Beyond the pale...🥰🌅
Your last poem completely unleashed a flood of emotions.. a "memory" of feelings...
Truth & Home
🪽🌹