Well...SOMEONE Had To Say It! Time to Break The Spell.
Abby Wynne and Jane K Alder join me for a passionate and moving conversation about one of the biggest attacks on our children hidden behind the medical system (again)
Get Jane's incredible book and help us break the spell here: https://bit.ly/breakingthespellofautism
Contact Jane directly for podcasts or further info: janealder3@gmail.com
View mine and Abby's books and publishing course here: https://104publishing.com
The World's best Magnesium supplement here: https://live5dhealth.com/shop
Thank you 🙏
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.