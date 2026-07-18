Toxic AirBnBs? What do I take on my travels to stay healthy? In this video, I'm showing you the supplements, natural health products, wellness gadgets and travel essentials that I personally pack whenever I go away — especially when staying in Airbnbs.

After my recent trip to Spain, I received a lot of questions about the products I use for my skin, eyes, teeth, sleep, water and general wellbeing. So I decided to put everything on the table and show you exactly what comes with me when I travel.



From linen bedding and distilled water to magnesium, black seed oil, castor oil, DMSO, medicinal mushrooms, frequency devices and some of the more unusual products I've discovered over the years — this is my personal holiday health routine.



Some of these products I've used for years. Others are more recent discoveries. This isn't about telling you what you should take — it's simply an honest look at what I personally use and the routine I've developed for travelling and staying away from home.



Question everything — including everything I say. Do your own research and make your own decisions.



I'll leave links below to the products, interviews and previous videos mentioned throughout this episode where available:



Lifewave patches. I’ve been using these for 4 years now and would not be without them. They reflect light back into the body to perform different functions. Here’s the first ever video I made about them:

Get them from https://lifewave.com/markattwood and learn how to spread the word about them and get paid to do so here: https://tmas.tv/lifewavebizopp



Castor Oil supplement – readily available worldwide online. I just take one every morning.



Castor Oil Body Wrap, Magnesia 174, Iodine Lugol’s 741, 5DTOX Spray, Hydrogen Water Pitchers: https://live5dhealth.com/shop (more stock coming soon if they’re sold out)



For the Mind Caps and Tiger Lily Gummies, watch the interview with Alexander D’Allessandro here: https://diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com/p/the-king-of-plant-medicine-anthony



Take a look at his products here and use code “mark” for a discount (at least 5%): https://www.trillium-botanicals.com/



BioMagnets: I lost mine 10 days into the holiday (be careful of metal, they stick like crazy!), but I’ve ordered more from: https://tmas.tv/biomag



Watch my interview about them here:





GlyNAC – glycine + NAC. GlyNAC is a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) used as a dietary supplement. It serves as a potent cellular health booster by promoting the body's natural production of glutathione, a master antioxidant. Readily available worldwide online.



Chromium Picolinate: readily available worldwide online , this is a popular trace mineral supplement widely used to help manage blood sugar, reduce insulin resistance, support weight loss, and curb sugar cravings. It works by enhancing the action of insulin, making the body more efficient at processing carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Readily available worldwide online.



Liver, Heart & Kidney Beef Organ Supplement: I use https://borusupplements.com/



Vinia Red Grape Powder: Boosts hydration and blood flow. Recommended by Clif High to me. Get from https://tmas.tv/vinia



Read up on Diamond Crystal Salt here: https://www.ruanliving.com/blog/cleanest-salt-low-heavy-metals-microplastics



Zeta Plus: https://tmas.tv/zetapotential



Aloha 7 – the ultimate electrolyte explained: https://diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com/p/utterly-life-changing-elixir-that



Available from here: https://www.live5dhealth.com/shop/aloha-7-the-ultimate-electroyte-and-more/



ASEA Redox Signalling Products: https://aseaglobal.com/markattwood



Black Seed Oil, Coconut Oil and Hydrogen Peroxide: readily available online worldwide.



CHI-BALLS:

Get them here: https://tmas.tv/chiballs

Watch the video explaining how Ch-Balls work here:





QuWave Protection against Electromagnetic, Psychotronic and Psychic Effects: https://tmas.tv/QuWave



Healflux Frequency Healing machine. Watch me unbox this here:



Get your own Healflux here: https://tmas.tv/healflux



The amazing ORA Sound/Frequency Machine: https://tmas.tv/orasoundmachine



The Pain Genie:





Washing Soda and Bicarbonate of Soda readily available online worldwide.



Mushroom tinctures, find them locally if you can.



Blue Lotus Leaf and Butterfly Pea Flower readily available online worldwide.



My favourite Turkey Tail supplement: https://electricrootz.com/



Orygn TriGLP Natural Peptides: https://markattwood.orygn.co/





#NaturalHealth #TravelEssentials #Supplements #Wellness #HealthyTravel #Biohacking #DMSO #CastorOil #BlackSeedOil #MedicinalMushrooms #Magnesium #FrequencyHealing #MarkAttwood

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