What's Really Under the Ice in Greenland?
The Book of Spells? The Keys to the Matrix? Unlimited Teacakes?
here's the Ariel post:
"As someone who has been working with the 'engine' of medbeds (pulsed electrodynamic-magnetic field therapy called PEMF), laying out medbed construction, 222nm photon restructuring, magnetic resonance biofeedback and the other quantum components of what must be addressed to restructure cells on a telomere level since 2019, and someone who was privy to the unseen world of advanced beings for more than a decade as well as directly met super soldiers & spoken with others on many occasions (some 4-5 who have actually used mil -ET tech- for the replacement of limbs lost in battles both here as well as off-world), I can assure you the technology does exist and has for far longer than humans have even existed (560m years just this one very recent version of humans on Tara earth). They can regenerate your body from top to bottom like new from the genetic blueprint held within every one of your almost 1 trillion DNA cells.
The beds exist.
The tech exists.
Mil has been using them for decades.
Age regression, limb replacement, restructuring of your body, teeth replacement, new stem cell production which obviously means new telomers generation (the body's longevity gene) are all real.
The problem is, this is a trillion dollar industry that is owned by the fake gods of Babylon (you would possibly recognize the name of the House of Medici or the Hermetic Initiates of the Golden Dawn). They rely on this as their primary source of income (loosh harvesting) and would think nothing of killing everyone down to a single tribe to keep us from reaching this device for open, pedestrian use.
I have been told that the white hats have the beds ready to go and had plans to place them in every now-collapsing hospital across the country, but were sternly warned that if they open this tech to the public, the Anunnaki (Freem@sons act as their hit squad) have tactical nukes installed underground across all the major hot spots in the US, and they wouldn't hesitate to detonate them in retaliation.
You have to understand these people are not human, so there is no moral sympathies or empathy for us at all. They are all hybrid beings carrying Jehovah Anunnaki DNA that is coded to war, rape, murder and chaos at a quantum level and are literally psychopaths, beyond sociopathic. To them we are exactly like cockroaches or vermin to be exterminated the second we get out of line.
What we are waiting for now is the elimination of these beings and the full removal of the secret societies that run the world so we can mitigate the threat of dirty nuclear war. That's a hell of a big job, so it is going to take some time. But when I tell you all this tech exists, understand that I've been engineering the advancements of our Tesla PEMF technology, zero point tachyon restoration and witnessing the miracles now for over 5 years and it is real.
Try to be patient. In the meantime while we wait for age regression back to 30 years old, our youthful hair, teeth, tissue and appearance, there is PEMF, the base platform of medbeds out there, from many companies. You've just never heard of them because the industry is massively silenced. You can imagine why. I recommend you get one with the remote therapy feature so you don't have to lie down or remain immobile to use them. This is quantum-entanglement, or 'blockchain' healing from any distance.
I am not affiliated with Spooky 2, I am just offering suggestions for your benefit. There are many other companies you can look at doing a simple search for PEMF. Do your own deep research first of course so you know how frequency rejuvenation works. All things are frequency, including every one of your cells. To restore them, you just need to hit the right vibration for that bioelectric circuit you're having problems with. Correction of circuits can be as quick as 5 minutes in some cases and PEMF is 100% non-invasive with no known side effects. Thank Nikola Tesla and Royal Rife for laying the foundation of this over 100 years ago."
These were a bit interesting! Another Humboldt in Venezuela...
