I’m not a fan of A.I. as you know, but I decided to use it to get a plot summary of the new 007 game here for you:

007 First Light (released May 2026 by IO Interactive) is an original origin story for a young, reckless James Bond (voiced by Patrick Gibson), following his journey from Royal Navy aircrewman to earning his 00 status.

Plot Summary (Spoilers Ahead)The game opens with a SAS operation in Iceland going wrong. A missile downs the helicopter, leaving young Navy aircrewman James Bond as the sole survivor. Defying orders, he infiltrates a research camp studying a crashed satellite, rescues captive scientists from mercenaries, and destroys the site.

Impressed by his initiative, MI6 head M recruits him into the revived 00 training program. Bond starts behind the other candidates but excels under the tough mentorship of reluctant former 00 agent John Greenway. He bonds with fellow trainees, including Lennox Monroe and Cressida Bright.Their first major mission—to capture rogue ex-009 Rhys Beckett in Slovakia—turns deadly. Twin assassins (the Murtos) kill Monroe and others, cripple Cressida, and nearly take out the team. Bond plants a tracker, leading them to Mauritania, but Beckett is already dead. Evidence points to a larger conspiracy.

Investigations reveal the plot involves AI pioneer Sir Nicholas Webb and his son Damien. Webb’s quantum supercomputer THEIA (used by MI6 for predicting threats) has been making errors, including wrongly flagging agents as moles. Webb has been covering it up with assassinations and bombings. Greenway was previously ordered to eliminate some of these “moles.”Bond teams up with enigmatic thief Isola Vale (who poses as a “Bond girl” ally) and continues pursuing leads across locations like a high-society gala in London, Vietnam, and beyond. Greenway goes off-grid after learning the truth, and tragic confrontations ensue (including Greenway’s death after a heroic stand).

The conspiracy escalates to Webb’s plan to replace the British government using HYPERION, THEIA’s more powerful sibling AI. In a climactic Antarctica sequence, Bond infiltrates Webb’s facility. Isola betrays him by killing Webb and stealing the core for her own mysterious employers. Bond stops her plan, destroys HYPERION, and later battles a surviving Damien in a brutal finale involving an Aston Martin chase and a watery confrontation.

The story ends with Bond cleared of charges, formally inducted as 007 (choosing the number in honor of being the seventh recruit). He vows to hunt down Isola and recover the THEIA core, setting up potential sequels. Themes include trust, the dangers of over-relying on AI for security decisions, and Bond’s growth from hot-headed rule-breaker to the iconic spy.

It’s a self-contained narrative with globe-trotting espionage, training sequences, gadgets (like the Q-Watch), stealth/combat choices, and classic Bond flair, while keeping the tone grounded and character-focused. Reviews praise the story for humanizing young Bond and delivering strong twists.

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