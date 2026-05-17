Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Brenda De Boey's avatar
Brenda De Boey
4h

Thank you Mark , things are getting even more interesting , it's great to be alive on this planet now I'm open to new horizons , seeing & learning more each day , everyday is a new adventure for me ,I'm open to new stuff everyday , I'm curious , I get bored easy , so bring it on , even at soon to be 76 oxox

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Stephen Atkins's avatar
Stephen Atkins
5h

Clouds are looking really cool here in Yorkshire. Nimbus -Stratus- Cirrus you name it. I think they stopped chemming.

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