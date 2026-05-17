White House Posts Trump as 007
The John Dee connection...
White House post:
Mildly Interesting Trivia: Donald Trump will be the first U.S. President since the franchise’s inception in 1962 to not have a James Bond film released during his presidency.: https://www.reddit.com/r/boxoffice/comments/jsuylb/mildly_interesting_trivia_donald_trump_will_be/
Cary Joji Fukunaga: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cary_Joji_Fukunaga
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Thank you Mark , things are getting even more interesting , it's great to be alive on this planet now I'm open to new horizons , seeing & learning more each day , everyday is a new adventure for me ,I'm open to new stuff everyday , I'm curious , I get bored easy , so bring it on , even at soon to be 76 oxox
Clouds are looking really cool here in Yorkshire. Nimbus -Stratus- Cirrus you name it. I think they stopped chemming.