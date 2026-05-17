White House post:



Mildly Interesting Trivia: Donald Trump will be the first U.S. President since the franchise’s inception in 1962 to not have a James Bond film released during his presidency.: https://www.reddit.com/r/boxoffice/comments/jsuylb/mildly_interesting_trivia_donald_trump_will_be/

Cary Joji Fukunaga: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cary_Joji_Fukunaga

