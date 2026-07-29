Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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ray donnelly's avatar
ray donnelly
5h

Agree with you Mark force most part and it is certainly a production, but I also don't believe Fauci would have diarised his crimes - so imo either the 0.2 version after he was removed or a capitulated Fauci left that trail to be given out to the masses.

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Duffy Whitmore's avatar
Duffy Whitmore
6h

I forgot to give you the link. You should interview Sasha and have an empirical world conversation:

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