White House Releasing COVID Truth?
Interesting development...
US Government releases https://covid.gov - take a look and let me know what you think in the comments..
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Agree with you Mark force most part and it is certainly a production, but I also don't believe Fauci would have diarised his crimes - so imo either the 0.2 version after he was removed or a capitulated Fauci left that trail to be given out to the masses.
I forgot to give you the link. You should interview Sasha and have an empirical world conversation: