Why Hasn't 5G Killed Us yet? Covfefe, Much?
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😁😂😂😂😂😂😂...Yep...came around to these same "conclusions/observations"!...
Towers..Trump..boxes...🤔..something in this
Current "sky" actions?couldn't agree more...stood by and watched for well over an hour.."crafts" laid down certain trails, clouds appeared.(but sun still shining) then HEARD military helicopters above for the rest of the afternoon..(am directly across the Canadian border Lake Huron waterfront) ..so the "military" aircraft have been a wee bit busy over the past few years(more I would "guestimate"🤔😉🔥
Really interesting, haven’t heard this perspective before about 5G. Let’s hope you’re right, Mark