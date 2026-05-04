Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Kate's avatar
Kate
5h

😁😂😂😂😂😂😂...Yep...came around to these same "conclusions/observations"!...

Towers..Trump..boxes...🤔..something in this

Current "sky" actions?couldn't agree more...stood by and watched for well over an hour.."crafts" laid down certain trails, clouds appeared.(but sun still shining) then HEARD military helicopters above for the rest of the afternoon..(am directly across the Canadian border Lake Huron waterfront) ..so the "military" aircraft have been a wee bit busy over the past few years(more I would "guestimate"🤔😉🔥

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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

Really interesting, haven’t heard this perspective before about 5G. Let’s hope you’re right, Mark

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