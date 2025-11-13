Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Barker's avatar
Pam Barker
6hEdited

Super interview, Mark. Yeah, same here - how can people not see what is going on, and not FEEL the spiritual significance of all this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drucilla's avatar
Drucilla
6h

I love this! My brother who I love dearly thinks I'm in a cult. No matter how hard I try he just will not look or listen. So sad. They're missing a lot of fun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture