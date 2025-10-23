Why We Need to Love People Like Bill Gates!
Hans and Pieter return from Amsterdam to discuss a wide range of things from loving Bill Gates to healing in your sleep...
It's the forgiveness that we need to hold in our hearts at this time. Forgive all who ever wronged you or meant you harm. To bring us closer to unity, then those that wish to hurt us can't sustain our light if we are all in one heart consciousness ♥️
What?!!!!!
Bill Gates Hates Us.
May we pray for him 🙏🏻. And all who hold hatred and disobey God.