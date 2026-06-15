OK, I don't know the actual viewing figures for UFC250, but I do know the views on Josh Hokit will go viral for what he said yesterday. Watch for yourself here:



Also, Steer Karmer just tried to bulldoze digital ID into Britain under cover of "protecting the children". Really? Wake up Britain, we need you now.

Watch the weasel here:



Looks like Trump is actually going to France:

so I heard that wrong.



Question everything. Including this. Have a wonderful day and God Bless us all.

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