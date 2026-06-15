WTF Did Josh Hokit Just Say to a BILLION people? And Starmer Just bulldozed Digital ID in Britain?
Mornin' Campers!
OK, I don't know the actual viewing figures for UFC250, but I do know the views on Josh Hokit will go viral for what he said yesterday. Watch for yourself here:
Also, Steer Karmer just tried to bulldoze digital ID into Britain under cover of "protecting the children". Really? Wake up Britain, we need you now.
Watch the weasel here:
Looks like Trump is actually going to France:
so I heard that wrong.
Question everything. Including this. Have a wonderful day and God Bless us all.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Life can sure turn on a dime.
Thanks, Mark. These are always interesting!!
The UK sounds like it’s the latest visual of Nazi Germany and the Bolshevik terror. 😢