Samantha Smith@SamanthaTaghoy
These are the 185 Lords who just voted to legalise DIY abortions up to the point of BIRTH.
They deserve to be named and shamed.
Never forget their betrayal.
Lord Addington (Liberal Democrat)
Lord Adebowale (Crossbench)
Baroness Alexander (Labour)
Lord Alli (Labour)
Baroness
1:15 AM · Mar 19, 2026 · 65.4K Views
571 Replies · 2.41K Reposts · 4.82K Likes
That house of turds should be nuked along with Davos and the AI centres.
I still can't believe that everyone hasn't woken up to this BS, yes MKUltra has done a number on everyone over the last 75yrs or so, but still these sick bastards should never very publically named and shamed to the point they cannot be in public without being chased down the street.
Dresden appeared to be the destruction of the last Tartarian city, wiping out the so called antiquetech that was still there?
Anyone who is still going along with all this crap are deliberately ignoring the moral standing, I can't perceive anyone being too thick to realise, unless you are physically or mentally impared to the extent that you can't communicate any outrage??? Disgusting in the extreme.