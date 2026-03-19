Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Kaz Openheart's avatar
Kaz Openheart
13h

That house of turds should be nuked along with Davos and the AI centres.

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Craig Peacock's avatar
Craig Peacock
13h

I still can't believe that everyone hasn't woken up to this BS, yes MKUltra has done a number on everyone over the last 75yrs or so, but still these sick bastards should never very publically named and shamed to the point they cannot be in public without being chased down the street.

Dresden appeared to be the destruction of the last Tartarian city, wiping out the so called antiquetech that was still there?

Anyone who is still going along with all this crap are deliberately ignoring the moral standing, I can't perceive anyone being too thick to realise, unless you are physically or mentally impared to the extent that you can't communicate any outrage??? Disgusting in the extreme.

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