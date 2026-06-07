Most of us know by now that water is conscious thanks to the extraordinary work of people like Viktor Schauberger, Masaru Emoto, and Veda Austin.



When I heard of Charlotte Emily Rose's mission that started with her discovery of over 100 ancient wells is the double-starfort town of Kinsale in County Cork, eire, I immediately knew I need to film and document her story and journey.



I know in my bones that what she is doing here is extraordinarily important for the consciousness of the entire planet and that we need to recruit an army of Well Custodians to bring these ancient high frequency healing wells back to life so they can assist us in our awakening and ascension.

As part of this film, which is currently being edited, I filmed her talk at her book launch at the Lemon Leaf Cafe (https://lemonleaf.ie/) in Kinsale on 30th May 2026, which is presented here in its entirety.



Grab a brew and sit back and enjoy this excellent talk by Charlotte, then get her incredible book from here (it's the only place they are for sale and she's already running out of copies): https://www.buythebook.ie/product/well-being/

