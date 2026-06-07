Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Kate
2h

What a beautiful human being🌹Her delivery of so much information wrapped in that delightful, lyrical, accent was perfect! Once again Mark, your on point attention to what's important & sharing via your channels this immense talent of pure passion for this beautiful planet and her country was beyond great! Immense gratitude for your courage in sharing information we should all have known as children.

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