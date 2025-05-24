Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

You Are The Storm If you see through the media lies, You are the Storm. If you hear the vaccine needle cries, You are the Storm. If you refuse to compromise, You are the Storm. If you’re impossible to hypnotize, You are the Storm. If, for God, you’re willing to die, You are the Storm. Don’t be forlorn, For this time; you were born. You. Are. The. Storm.