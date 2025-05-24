You Are The Storm
If you see through the media lies,
You are the Storm.
If you hear the vaccine needle cries,
You are the Storm.
If you refuse to compromise,
You are the Storm.
If you’re impossible to hypnotize,
You are the Storm.
If, for God, you’re willing to die,
You are the Storm.
Don’t be forlorn,
For this time; you were born.
You. Are. The. Storm.
Original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1925943262881157156
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I consume ZERO media